VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,617. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

