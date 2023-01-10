Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Head to Head Review

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.60 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -6.28 Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vimeo and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 313.79%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Rumble.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09% Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22%

Summary

Vimeo beats Rumble on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

