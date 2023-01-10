VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

