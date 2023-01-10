Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. 10,001,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.