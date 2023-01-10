Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $352.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $352.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WAT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.22.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $320.40 on Friday. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

