WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.09-$5.24 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.09-5.24 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.60. 268,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 305.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

