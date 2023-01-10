Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 38,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

