Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $64,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $454.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $515.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

