Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

