Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 64,646 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,388,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $61,562,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 123,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

