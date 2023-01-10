Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $54,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

