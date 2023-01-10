Welch & Forbes LLC Has $27.81 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $27,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after buying an additional 661,438 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

