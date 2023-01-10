Welch & Forbes LLC Has $74.58 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 10,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average of $259.51. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

