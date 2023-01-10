Welch & Forbes LLC Has $94.29 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $94,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 73.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

