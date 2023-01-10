Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $52,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Shares of AMP opened at $321.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

