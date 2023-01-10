Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 11,513 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SWK opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

