Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $39,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 3.6 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $349.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.