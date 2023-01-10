Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $42.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

HE stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,606,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

