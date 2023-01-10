Wells Fargo & Company Raises H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $57.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

HEES has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

