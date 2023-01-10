Wells Fargo & Company Raises H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $57.00

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

HEES has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.