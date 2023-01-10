West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,538 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 1,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,869. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

