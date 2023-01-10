Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 75,870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 8.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 234,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 150,140 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 1,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,986. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17.

