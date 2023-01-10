Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $177.15. 70,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

