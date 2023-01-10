Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.75. 13,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

