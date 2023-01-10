Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

C stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 232,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,915. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

