Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys 5,325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $79.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

