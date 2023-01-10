Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $151.82. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

