Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 925,397 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97.

