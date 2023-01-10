Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. 10,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

