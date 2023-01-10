WOO Network (WOO) Trading Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $276.62 million and approximately $101.12 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,637,018,578 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

