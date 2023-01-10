World Mobile Token (WMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $645,723.19

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $68.18 million and $645,723.19 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00073075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000209 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,838,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars.

