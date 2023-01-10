WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $437.31 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $437.31 million and $4.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.01603122 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008476 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018728 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00034275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000485 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.01833917 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04353782 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.