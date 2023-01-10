Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $47.57 million and approximately $141,246.16 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,723,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,534,211 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,658,461 with 1,716,468,728 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02681868 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98,773.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

