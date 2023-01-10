XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.23. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 82,341 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in XPeng by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPeng in the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 7.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.