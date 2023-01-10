XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.23. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 82,341 shares traded.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
