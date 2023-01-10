XRP (XRP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $826.67 Million

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $17.86 billion and approximately $826.67 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003452 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008997 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00443482 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.84 or 0.01293386 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,164,463 coins and its circulating supply is 50,623,288,122 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
