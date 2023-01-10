xSUSHI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,084.00 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00008548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $25,084.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00445814 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.01316086 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.13 or 0.31488727 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

