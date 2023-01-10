Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
