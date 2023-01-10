Zambesigold (ZGD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,069.32

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $47.73 million and $46,069.32 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00444921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.01313513 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.38 or 0.31425607 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.