Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $690.14 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $42.84 or 0.00247233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $690.14 million and $41.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00077125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,108,794 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.