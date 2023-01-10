ZEON Trading Down 2.8% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $146.78 million and $123,680.57 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00445192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.03 or 0.01310254 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.61 or 0.31444784 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

