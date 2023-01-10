Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 360.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

