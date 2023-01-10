Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Now Covered by Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Zomedica Stock Performance

Zomedica stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Zomedica has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

About Zomedica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zomedica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zomedica by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 578,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 307,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zomedica by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

