Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Now Covered by Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Zomedica Stock Performance
Zomedica stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Zomedica has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
