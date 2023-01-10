Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $208,133.22 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $179.90.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.