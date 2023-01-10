Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.17. Zynex shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2,617 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

