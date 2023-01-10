Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.17. Zynex shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2,617 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Zynex Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
