11,700 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLMD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of RLMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,048. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

