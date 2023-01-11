1,430 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

