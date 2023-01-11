1,502 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $21,649,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 2,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,277. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

