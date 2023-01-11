1,539 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 89,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOT opened at $183.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $241.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

