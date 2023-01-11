1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MGC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,299. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.94.

