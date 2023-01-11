1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

