1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. 283,504 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.